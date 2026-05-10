Knicks Sweep 76ers and Advance to Eastern Conference Finals

The New York Knicks are headed to the Eastern Conference Finals after completely dominating the Philadelphia 76ers in a series sweep that had fans going crazy. New York closed things out with a huge 144 to 114 win in Philly, knocking down threes all night and never giving the Sixers a real chance to build momentum. Miles McBride caught fire from deep while Jalen Brunson continued to lead the way with the confidence and control that has defined this playoff run. The Knicks looked locked in from the opening tip, and by the second half it was clear the series was over. For New York fans, this feels like one of the team’s biggest playoff moments in years, while Philadelphia is left searching for answers after getting bounced in convincing fashion.

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