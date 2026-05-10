Rick Ross vs French Montana Verzuz Has Fans Debating Winner

Rick Ross and French Montana finally stepped into the Verzuz ring, and hip hop fans wasted no time debating who really took the win. The matchup brought out years of club records, rap anthems, and major collaborations as both artists ran through songs that helped define different eras in hip hop. While Ross came in with a deep catalog of records like “B.M.F.” and “Hustlin,” French Montana countered with fan favorites and hit records that kept the energy going all night. One of the biggest moments came when Rick Ross asked for Drake’s vocals to be removed during “Aston Martin Music,” instantly sending social media into a frenzy. Fans online had mixed reactions throughout the battle, with some saying Ross clearly dominated while others felt French held his own with bigger radio records than people expected. No matter who fans picked as the winner, the Verzuz brought back the fun energy of classic hip hop battles and gave listeners a reminder of just how many hits both artists really have.

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