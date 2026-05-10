Listen Live
Close
Music

Rick Ross and French Montana Bring Big Energy to Verzuz

Rick Ross vs French Montana Verzuz Has Fans Debating Winner

Published on May 10, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

92Q Listen Live

Rick Ross and French Montana finally stepped into the Verzuz ring, and hip hop fans wasted no time debating who really took the win. The matchup brought out years of club records, rap anthems, and major collaborations as both artists ran through songs that helped define different eras in hip hop. While Ross came in with a deep catalog of records like “B.M.F.” and “Hustlin,” French Montana countered with fan favorites and hit records that kept the energy going all night. One of the biggest moments came when Rick Ross asked for Drake’s vocals to be removed during “Aston Martin Music,” instantly sending social media into a frenzy. Fans online had mixed reactions throughout the battle, with some saying Ross clearly dominated while others felt French held his own with bigger radio records than people expected. No matter who fans picked as the winner, the Verzuz brought back the fun energy of classic hip hop battles and gave listeners a reminder of just how many hits both artists really have.

SEE ALSO

More from 92 Q
Trending
House model key with bank account book on wooden table, representing home loan, mortgage planning, real estate investment, and financial saving for future property ownership in natural light.
3 Items
B'more  |  Editor Staff

Baltimore County Announces New Housing Voucher Opportunity in Pikesville

Comment
Baltimore cityscape at sunset.
22 Items
B'more  |  Editor Staff

Here Are the Most Affordable Suburbs In The Baltimore Area

Comment
The Bond Street Wharf and the Old Bond Street Pier along the Patapsco River in Baltimore Maryland USA
10 Items
B'more  |  Editor Staff

Baltimore’s Hidden History: Some Facts That May Surprise You

Comment
Rising Jet Fuel Prices at Airports Due to Iran Conflict
B'more  |  Editor Staff

Southwest Flights Damaged After Planes Collide At BWI Gates

Comment
26 Items
Food & Drink  |  D.L. Chandler

CASSIUS Presents Our 2026 Cinco De Mayo Drinks Roundup

Comment
One Voyage 2026 Sidebar

92 Q

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close