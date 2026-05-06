Source: Jon Kopaloff / Getty 7 Black Actresses Who Played Nurses on TV and in Movies In honor of National Nurses Day, we are spotlighting Black actresses who brought memorable nurse characters to life on television and in film. Whether they made us laugh, cry, or stress during intense hospital scenes, these actresses helped showcase the compassion, pressure, and dedication that comes with being a nurse.

Here are 10 Black actresses who played nurses on screen. 1. Jada Pinkett Smith – Hawthorne Jada Pinkett Smith starred as Christina Hawthorne in Hawthorne, serving as the Chief Nursing Officer at Richmond Trinity Hospital. The show focused heavily on nurses and their day to day lives, making it one of the few medical dramas centered around nursing.

2. Niecy Nash – Getting On Love 92 Q? Get more! Join the 92 Q Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy. Niecy Nash played Nurse Didi Ortley in HBO’s Getting On. Her role balanced humor and heart while navigating the challenges of working in a long term care facility.

3. Taraji P. Henson – The Good Doctor Taraji P. Henson appeared in The Good Doctor during a hospital centered storyline, adding to the show’s emotional and medical drama elements.

4. Chandra Wilson – Grey’s Anatomy Chandra Wilson became a fan favorite as Miranda Bailey in Grey’s Anatomy. While Bailey eventually became a surgeon and Chief of Surgery, many fans still associate her nurturing leadership and patient care approach with the heart of the hospital.

5. Octavia Spencer – Seven Pounds Academy Award winner Octavia Spencer portrayed a nurse in Seven Pounds, contributing to the emotional hospital scenes featured throughout the film.

6. Tichina Arnold – The Last Black Man in San Francisco Tichina Arnold has portrayed healthcare workers and nurse related characters across television and film appearances throughout her career.

7. S. Epatha Merkerson – Chicago Med S. Epatha Merkerson portrayed Sharon Goodwin in Chicago Med. While her role was administrative, she became one of the key healthcare figures helping oversee the hospital and support medical staff throughout the series.