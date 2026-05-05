Listen Live
Close
B'more

Harbor Splash Returns With More Inner Harbor Swim Dates

Harbor Splash 2026: More Chances To Swim In Baltimore’s Inner Harbor

Published on May 5, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

92Q Listen Live
Baltimore Maryland downtown city marina on Inner Harbor
Source: Cavan Images / Paul Giamou / Getty

Baltimore residents will have more chances to jump into the Inner Harbor this summer as Harbor Splash returns with a new, more flexible format.

After two straight years of sold-out events, the Waterfront Partnership of Baltimore announced Harbor Splash will now operate as a pop-up series, creating multiple opportunities for the public to swim throughout the season.

Rather than hosting a single large event, this year’s swims will take place at Bond Street Wharf in Fells Point. Each session will be limited in capacity and held under controlled conditions to ensure safety.

Organizers say the shift comes after overwhelming interest in past events, which sold out within minutes. Dan Taylor, president of the Waterfront Partnership, said the new structure is designed to meet demand while adjusting to real-time conditions.

“As we’ve seen over the past two years, the enthusiasm for Harbor Splash speaks volumes about how far the harbor has come,” Taylor said. “This new format gives us the flexibility to adapt while allowing more people to safely experience the water.”

Event dates will not be set far in advance. Instead, organizers will announce each pop-up roughly one week ahead of time, with registration opening on a rolling basis throughout the summer.

Officials say the change also reflects the unpredictable nature of hosting water-based events, where weather and water quality can shift quickly.

More information and updates on upcoming Harbor Splash events can be found at HarborSplash.org.

SEE ALSO

More from 92 Q
Trending
Baltimore City Hall Maryland Flowers USA
24 Items
B'more  |  Editor Staff

What’s Happening In Baltimore: Top Stories Of 2026

Comment
Aerial shot of hotels, apartments and office buildings in the skyline along the Patapsco River in Baltimore Maryland USA
2 Items
B'more  |  Editor Staff

Baltimore Housing Authority Launching New Waiting List System With Location Choices

Comment
Sorry we are closed sign hanging on door with green bokeh background, business closure concept
B'more  |  Editor Staff

Baltimore Staple Shareef’s Grill Closing After 16 Years

Comment
Iggy Azalea Performs at LIGHT Nightclub
News & Gossip  |  Konan

Iggy Azalea Sex Tape Leaked [VIDEO]

Comment
Celebrity  |  Kerbi Lynn

Stepping Into Her Own Lane! North West Celebrates Debut EP ‘N0rth4evr’ With Ye & Kim Kardashian At Pop-Up

Comment
One Voyage 2026 Sidebar

92 Q

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close