Black, Bold, and Unfiltered: Don't Call Me White Girl Mona Speaks

Mona reclaims her identity as a proud Black woman, rejecting the 'white girl' label she faced growing up.

Mona celebrates the resilience and magic of Black culture, shaped by her upbringing in a strong, conscious Black community.

Mona's fearless, humorous podcast reflects her unfiltered storytelling, as she dreams of expanding into acting and activism.

Source: Reach Media / Radio One

Mona, better known to fans as “Don’t Call Me White Girl,” is Posted on the Corner with Incognito and DJ Misses and gave listeners a raw, funny, and deeply personal conversation that showed exactly why her voice keeps cutting through the noise. Throughout the interview, Mona opened up about identity, culture, purpose, and where she’s headed next, giving the audience more than laughs. She gave them truth.



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Owning Her Identity: The Meaning Behind ‘Don’t Call Me White Girl’

Mona broke down the meaning behind her well-known nickname. She explained that being called “white girl” followed her for most of her life because she was light-skinned, something many Black folks from similar neighborhoods instantly understand. But for Mona, the phrase “Don’t Call Me White Girl” is not about rejecting anybody else. It is about claiming herself fully as a Black woman. She made it plain that the name comes from self-love, not hate, and that clarity gave the whole conversation real weight.

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Celebrating Black Excellence: Pride, Resilience, and Magiccing Business, Motherhood, and Self-Care

That pride in being Black ran through every part of the interview. Mona spoke with passion about how blessed she feels to be Black, even describing Black people as magical for the way they carry struggle, style, humor, and survival all at once. It was one of those reflections that felt bigger than a soundbite. She was talking about resilience, culture, and the beauty of a people who know how to create joy while carrying history on their backs.

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Her upbringing added even more depth. Mona said she was raised “black as hell,” from attending a Black high school and Black college to working in a Black company. She made it clear she did not need social media or a college classroom to teach her consciousness. That started at home. Raised by strong, aware Black women, Mona said her grandmother made sure she knew her history early, even as a little girl. That foundation shaped the woman and voice audiences know today.

Unfiltered Stories, Real Laughs: The Magic of Mona’s Podcast

When the talk turned to her podcast, Mona made it simple: what sets the show apart is her. She described The Don’t Call Me White Girl Show as a trip through her mind, which makes perfect sense to anyone who has followed her brand of fearless storytelling. That honesty, mixed with humor and a sharp point of view, is what keeps her platform feeling fresh and personal in a crowded media space.

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Dreaming Bigger: Acting Ambitions, Activism Goals, and Next Stop Detroit

Mona also shared that she wants to take acting classes and really give acting a shot, showing she is still pushing herself creatively. At the same time, she spoke about wanting to be an activist and use her platform to change the world, especially in spaces where she has felt pain herself.

Black, Bold, and Unfiltered: Don't Call Me White Girl Mona Speaks was originally published on blackamericaweb.com