TK Kirkland Breaks Down 40 Years In Comedy And What’s Next

Source: R1 Digital / Radio One

Veteran comedian TK Kirkland is still going strong after more than four decades in the game, and during a recent stop in Baltimore, he made it clear that his journey is far from over.

Chey Parker of the Quicksilva Morning Show on 92Q caught up with Kirkland at the We Them Ones Comedy Tour, where the two shared laughs, real talk, and a few unexpected moments. The conversation kicked off with humor, as Kirkland joked about not initially recognizing Parker earlier in the day, sparking a lighthearted exchange about compliments, changing social norms, and modern dating dynamics.

Kirkland, now 66, reflected on his longevity in comedy, revealing he has been performing for 41 years. He credited consistency and discipline for his success, noting that he continues to stay active and engaged in the industry while also studying younger comedians and their evolution.

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“I love seeing how far comedy has come,” Kirkland said, pointing back to the early days of small Black-owned comedy clubs in the 1980s. He explained how the scene eventually expanded into mainstream platforms like Def Comedy Jam and Comic View, helping launch the careers of major stars.

Beyond comedy, Kirkland emphasized his business mindset, calling comedy his “side hustle” and highlighting his long history of entrepreneurial ventures, including lesser-known connections to major Hollywood figures.

During a quick game segment, Kirkland shouted out Baltimore’s seafood scene and shared advice on life, finances, and relationships, stressing the importance of financial stability and making smart decisions before starting a family.

As for what’s next, Kirkland teased new TV projects and a film currently in the works, proving that even after decades in entertainment, he’s still building.