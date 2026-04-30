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Maryland Cuts Key Bridge Contractor, Delays Possible After Dispute

Key Bridge Rebuild Faces Uncertainty After Maryland Drops Contractor Over Cost

Published on April 30, 2026
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Baltimore's Francis Scott Key Bridge Collapses After Being Struck By Cargo Ship
Source: Tasos Katopodis / Getty

Fallout continued Wednesday after Maryland officials announced they are cutting ties with a contractor involved in the first phase of rebuilding the Francis Scott Key Bridge, WBAL reports.

State transportation leaders said the decision ultimately came down to cost, acknowledging the change could lead to delays. While officials urged patience from the public, many residents expressed frustration and doubt about what comes next.

Others pointed to the daily impact of the bridge’s absence. Commutes that once took minutes have turned into lengthy delays.

Skepticism about the state’s ability to deliver on a new timeline was also common.

Kiewit, the lead contractor initially hired to design the bridge, had the option to move forward with construction but was not guaranteed the job. After about a month of negotiations, the state and the company were unable to agree on cost or timeline.

“We could not close the gap on what we believed was a reasonable price,” said Bruce Gartner, executive director of the Maryland Transportation Authority, noting the company also projected a longer construction timeline than expected.

Kiewit will continue completing its current responsibilities under Phase 1, which includes driving bridge piles and building a work platform for the next contractor. That work is expected to wrap up by the end of the year.

In a statement, the company said it remains committed to finishing its current scope and supporting the project’s success.

State officials plan to host an industry forum next month, where they are expected to provide updates on selecting a new contractor and establishing a revised timeline.

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