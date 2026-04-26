LeBron James Could Sweep Rockets at 41 as Kevin Durant Misses Game

LeBron James continues to defy time, and tonight he has a chance to add another moment to his legacy as he looks to lead his team to a sweep over the Houston Rockets at 41 years old. The veteran superstar has been setting the tone all series with leadership and production that still feels elite, proving once again why his name stays in every conversation. Adding to the spotlight, Kevin Durant is expected to be out, shifting even more attention to LeBron and the opportunity in front of him. A sweep would not only send a message but also remind everyone that age has not slowed him down one bit. With the lights bright and momentum on his side, all eyes are on LeBron to see if he can close it out and keep rewriting what greatness looks like.

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