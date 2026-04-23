18 Spring Events Worth Popping Outside For

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Source: Deagreez / Getty The sunshine is back, and we’re ready to show up and show out at some Spring events this season. We’ve got soft life at the house, but as the temperature rises we’re ready to head out. There’s something about the start of a new season that makes you want to go outside. After hibernating all winter, it can be nice to slip out to a function for some cute sips and vibes. Every type of person will find something for them on this season’s nationwide social calendar. From theater lovers, to wellness obsessives, wine connoisseurs, content creators, and serious foodies, there are plenty options to consider. Love Entertainment? Get more! Join the 92 Q Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy. Low on funds? No worries. There are plenty of low-cost and free events that you can enjoy to find the community you need. Pull out that fit Fashion Nova forced you to cop via a series of endless text messages and dust off that Brandon Blackwood bag you copped during the Black Friday sale and have some fun! See Spring events that we’re willing to go outside for! Fine Wine Series The minds behind the Fine Wine Festival are hosting a pint-sized soiree in Brooklyn. Pull up to enjoy some rosé and riesling with your people.

Black Writer’s Weekend Missed Book Con? Don’t worry. There’s an annual literary affair just for us. Black writer’s weekend is expanding to Newark, New Jersey this Spring before making its summer return to Atlanta, Georgia. Jess Hillarious, Ashley Hobbs, and more will be on the scene to discuss all things storytelling.

David and Tamela Mann: The Love & Relationship Tour One of gospel’s favorite couples is hitting the road to shed light on what it takes to love one another and the Lord. Their tour has upcoming stops in Newark, Baltimore, and Philadelphia. Guests are in for nights of music and intimate conversation.

Saint Noir Cafe – High Bar Concerts If you’ve been looking for that sense of community that offers that 90s coffee shop vibe, Saint Noir Cafe has you covered. On Wednesday nights from 6 pm to 8 pm, they host the High Bar Concerts, a night of coffee and culture. If you have a Love Jones moment, don’t forget to invite us to the wedding, sis.

Black Girl Vitamins Coffee Pop-Up Tour Wellness girls know that Black Girl Vitamins is innovating in the space with supplements designed with us in mind. They are partnering with Black-owned coffee shops in Chicago, California, Texas, Detroit, Atlanta, and North Carolina. Toss some supplements in your latte and get your life!

Culture Con Cafe Can’t wait until next year’s CultureCon? You don’t have to! The creative homecoming conference is launching a multi-city tourn with stops across the nation. Attendees will have the opportunity to connect with one another deeper over coffee themed beverages. The environment will be more living room than main stage.

Still Sippin’ Tour The duo behind Pour Minds are spilling their thoughts across the nation with a podcast tour that feels like a party. Pop out with your homegirls or go solo and connect with another baddie in the crowd.

A Fine And Dandy Affair You don’t have to wait until the 4th of July to soak up the vibes of ESSENCE Festival. Montgomery, Alabama is hosting an all day immersive experience on the road to the festival. It will include workshops, marketplaces and a black tie gala. It’s the perfect occasion to bring that dress you’ve been saving to the front of your closet.

Keith Lee’s Familee Day It’s not a Keith Lee event without food and family. The reviewer turned restauranter is hosting an all-day event that pairs them with music, games and other wholesome activities. Special guests at the event include KevOnStage, Kirk Franklin, Mannie Fresh, and Andra Day.

#L2LMixer: It’s YOU Season Wellness Event What do you get when you mix music, matcha, and mental health? The rest and relaxation Southern baddies deserve! Brittney Oliver’s Lemons 2 Lemonade is bringing a wellness-themed mixer to Nashville, Tennessee. The event will include wellness activities and an opportunity to reflect on how best to achieve peak mental health. Participants will experience a grounding session, a sound bath, and a fireside chat.

The Culture 2000s Tour Orchestra Noir has been converting our favorite hip-hop and R&B tracks into classical music. They are currently on the road with upcoming shows in Newark, D.C., and New Orleans.

Black Girls In Media Lights Camera Influence Summit Looking to meet up with other content creators in the South? Black Girls In Media is bringing together the ring light baddies for a summit designed to help them help each other level up.

The Black and Missing Foundation Inc. 5K Run/Walk Get your steps in for a good cause. Support the many who are Black and missing by joing a run / walk to support the fight for our vanished loved ones.

AFRAM Want to see Tamia, SWV and Normani without emptying your wallet in a city where the mayor speaks up about the need to keep Black women safe? Baltimore has got you! Their AFRAM festival is coming soon. Charlie Wilson, Mario, and The Lox will headline this FREE annual music festival in the city’s Druid Hill neighborhood. Grab your crew and sit on the grass with some crab legs and grilled oysters to enjoy your favorites.

HUE Affair One of the OG events is back for another year of connection and celebration of all things Black and beautiful. The expo is THE place for discovery. It has been home to many of the brands that have found permanent homes on our bathroom counters.

King and Queen of Reality Tour Can’t get enough of watching her on RHOA and listening to his podcast? You’re in luck. Carlos King is linking up with Nene Leakes for a display of their biting wit and dazzling senses of humor. The pair will be cracking up audiences on stage with all the shade and tea you’ve come to love them for.

For Colored Girls (Reimagined) Theater lovers will love this unique take on Ntozake Shange’s 1975 magnum opus for colored girls who have considered suicide / when the rainbow is enuf in her home state of New Jersey. Daryl Stewart productions will be reimagining the production for one night only at the Newark Museum of Art.

Dear Summer Festival End Spring off with the day party to end all day party at Queens’ Citi Field. Several DJs, a slew of food vendors that are actually familiar with seasoning, and cutesy souvenirs will have you looking forward to summer madness. SEE ALSO Diva’s Daily Dirt: Rihanna Is Now Officially A Billionaire