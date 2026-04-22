Drake’s Greatest Hits Ranked Before Iceman Drops

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Love him or hate him, few artists have dominated the charts like Drake.

Over the past decade, Drizzy has stacked No. 1 hits, viral anthems, and unforgettable features across multiple eras. His run includes more than a dozen chart-topping singles on the Billboard Hot 100, along with countless songs that defined moments in music and pop culture.

With his upcoming Iceman album on the way, it’s the perfect time to look back at the tracks that built his legacy.

This list goes beyond just No. 1 hits. It also includes massive collaborations, streaming giants, and fan-favorite records that helped shape his career.

Here are the 25 biggest Drake songs of all time.

25. “HYFR (Hell Ya F*ing Right)” (feat. Lil Wayne)**

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This early hit helped establish Drake’s presence in mainstream rap. The track blended humor, confidence, and sharp delivery. It remains a fan favorite from his early run.