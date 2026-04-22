Maryland Energy Bills Expected to Rise Despite New Relief Measures

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Electricity prices are expected to climb across the region this summer as the nation’s largest power grid struggles to keep up with growing demand fueled in part by the rapid expansion of data centers, FOX Baltimore reports.

The warning from energy analysts comes just days after Maryland lawmakers passed sweeping energy legislation designed to help offset rising utility costs. While the measure is expected to save ratepayers at least $150 annually, experts say it does not fully address the long-term factors pushing energy bills higher. Additional savings could come from changes in how rates are set, new tariffs targeting high-volume energy users, and incentives aimed at boosting power generation within the state.

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