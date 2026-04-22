Baltimore Leaders Push To Expand Access To Youth Summer Programs

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Baltimore City leaders are working to expand access to summer programs, with a focus on reaching more young people across the city this year.

During a recent hearing, council members raised concerns that current outreach efforts rely too heavily on word of mouth, which may leave out the very youth these programs are meant to support. Officials noted that in some communities, including parts of District 8, transportation barriers also make it difficult for young people to participate.

Leaders emphasized the need for a more intentional approach heading into summer 2026, especially for older youth and those living in high-need neighborhoods.

To address the gaps, the city is expanding its outreach strategy by partnering with schools and community organizations, while also tapping into social media and local influencers to help spread awareness. Officials say they are distributing resource cards, sharing QR codes, and working directly within neighborhoods to connect young people and families with available programs.

City leaders say the goal is to ensure that access to summer opportunities is not limited by awareness or location, but instead reaches youth who can benefit the most.