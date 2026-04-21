Kanye West Visits Jewish Human Rights Organization

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Kanye West was recently seen visiting the Simon Wiesenthal Center, a Jewish human rights organization, in Beverly Hills on Monday evening. According to TMZ, he remained inside the building for roughly 90 minutes before exiting quickly. When approached by reporters, West declined to comment on the purpose of his visit.

The appearance comes amid ongoing efforts by the artist to rebuild his relationship with the Jewish community following years of antisemitic controversies. In January, West issued a full-page apology in The Wall Street Journal, reflecting on his past behavior.

“I lost touch with reality,” he wrote at the time. “Things worsened the longer I ignored the problem. I said and did things I deeply regret. Some of the people I care about most, I treated the worst. You experienced fear, confusion, and exhaustion trying to understand someone who was, at times, unrecognizable. Looking back, I became disconnected from who I truly am. In that state, I gravitated toward harmful symbols and actions I now deeply regret.”