Ravens Get Encouraging Update On Nnamdi Madubuike’s Recovery

Source: Kevin Sabitus / Getty

After months of uncertainty, there’s a promising update on Nnamdi Madubuike’s future with the Baltimore Ravens.

According to Adam Schefter, Madubuike underwent neck surgery last week, and doctors are optimistic he’ll be able to return for the upcoming season.

Madubuike suffered the injury during Week 2 of the 2025 season against the Cleveland Browns, cutting his season short and raising concerns about his long-term career. Since then, offseason videos have shown him steadily working his way back, with the team’s strength and conditioning staff noting his commitment to recovery.

His absence was felt across Baltimore’s defense. Without him anchoring the interior, the Ravens struggled to generate pressure, finishing the 2025 season with just 30 sacks, among the lowest totals in the league and their worst since 2010.

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Team leadership, including owner Steve Bisciotti and general manager Eric DeCosta, have both emphasized how impactful Madubuike is when healthy, pointing to how his presence elevates the entire defensive front.

Since the 2023 season, the 28-year-old has totaled 21.5 sacks, leading all NFL defensive tackles, and 69 quarterback hits, the most by a Raven in that span. A third-round pick in 2020, Madubuike quickly developed into one of the league’s top interior pass rushers, highlighted by his 13-sack campaign during Baltimore’s dominant 2023 defense.

With optimism surrounding his recovery, the Ravens can shift their focus toward building depth along the defensive line instead of searching for a new cornerstone.