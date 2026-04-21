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Court Denies Megan Thee Stallion’s Injunction Request

Court Denies Megan Thee Stallion’s Injunction Request Against Milagro Gramz

Published on April 21, 2026
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In December, Milagro Gramz was found liable for defamation, intentional infliction of emotional distress, and sharing an altered sexual image following a lengthy legal battle with Megan Thee Stallion. The rapper was awarded $75,000 in damages as a result of the ruling.

After the verdict, Megan sought a permanent injunction to stop Milagro from speaking about her publicly. However, recent reports indicate that request has been denied. According to The Neighborhood Talk, the court determined there wasn’t sufficient evidence to support claims of cyberstalking.

Following the initial ruling, Milagro addressed the outcome during an Instagram Live session. “I love you guys so much. Hope that y’all can see the bigger picture and understand what new media is,” she said at the time. “I hope you recognize that the work we do is valuable. I stood up for what I believed in and followed it through. I don’t need validation from anyone else.”

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