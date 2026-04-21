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Rihanna and Baby Rocki Steal the Spotlight In W Magazine

Rihanna and Baby Rocki Steal the Spotlight on W Magazine Cover

Published on April 21, 2026
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W Magazine x Rihanna
Tim Walker

In September, Rihanna welcomed her third child, a daughter named Rocki Irish. At just seven months old, the baby is already making waves landing her very first magazine cover alongside her famous mom.

The duo appears on the cover of W Magazine’s 2026 Pop Issue, serving a high-fashion moment. Rihanna stuns in a Dior jacket paired with a striking lilac hat, while little Rocki steals the spotlight in a Dior diaper and an intricate white headpiece.

Rihanna shared the milestone on Instagram, celebrating the moment with her signature flair. “Cover girrrrrlz!!!,” she wrote. “Baby Rocki served something serious on her first cover! Came on set and shut her mama dowwwnn!!!! @wmag 🥹💞.”

A$AP Rocky also opened up about Rihanna’s evolution, praising her journey into motherhood. He noted that while becoming a parent has naturally changed her, her essence remains the same. He described her as “magic,” adding that her perspective, charm, and authenticity set her apart, calling her energy truly one of a kind and saying he deeply admires her.

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