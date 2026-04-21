Hue Money Shows Love To Baltimore’s Lor Scoota With Gritty Rap Attack Performance

Source: Rap Attack Official / Rap Attack

A tribute to Baltimore’s rap legacy took center stage during a recent episode of Rap Attack, as Hue Money delivered a gritty freestyle while showing love to hometown heavyweight YBS Lor Scoota. Joined by hosts AJ Showtime and DJ Twisted, the For The Record segment blended raw lyricism with a clear nod to the city’s influence.

From the start, Hue Money leaned into Baltimore’s signature sound, pairing aggressive delivery with street-rooted storytelling. His bars reflected a come-up shaped by hustle, pressure, and perseverance, while also acknowledging the artists who paved the way. The mention of Lor Scoota wasn’t just a shoutout, it was a recognition of the impact the late rapper had on the city’s music culture.

Throughout the freestyle, Hue Money balanced confidence with authenticity, delivering lines that emphasized getting money, staying focused, and moving with intention. The performance carried a sense of urgency, underscoring the reality of life experiences that often fuel Baltimore’s rap scene.

AJ Showtime and DJ Twisted kept the energy high, reacting in real time and helping push the moment forward as Hue Money locked into his rhythm. Their presence added to the signature Rap Attack atmosphere, where artists are given space to be raw, expressive, and fully themselves.

Hue Money’s appearance stands as both a showcase of his own artistry and a reminder of Baltimore’s deep musical roots.