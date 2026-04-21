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Towson University Dorm Robbery Suspect Shoots Himself

19-Year-Old Shoots Himself During Attempted Robbery at Towson University

Published on April 21, 2026
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Source: General / Radio One

A 19-year-old is being held without bond after police say he accidentally shot himself during an attempted robbery inside a Towson University residence hall.

According to reports by CBS Baltimore, Gage Flood was arrested April 16 and is now facing multiple charges, including armed robbery, first-degree assault, and firearm-related offenses. Authorities say the incident unfolded inside Tower C on the 150 block of Cross Campus Drive.

Police allege Flood tried to steal a designer Celine hat from a student when a struggle broke out in a stairwell involving several people. During the altercation, investigators say Flood discharged a weapon and shot himself in the leg. No other injuries were reported.

Flood was transported to a nearby hospital with what officials described as a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. Authorities also confirmed he is not a student at Towson University.

The incident caused panic among students living on campus, many of whom said they were caught off guard by the heavy police presence.

Students shared videos showing emergency responders arriving at the dorm building. Others described the experience as unsettling, especially given the uncertainty in the moment.

Students also noted that residence halls require ID access, with guests needing to be signed in, raising concerns about how the suspect got inside and overall campus safety.

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