Atown Talks Wanting To Lead DC Rap Scene and Leaving the Streets

Rising DC artist Atown is making it clear he’s not just here to rap, he’s here to lead. In a recent interview, the D.C. native opened up about his mission to become a face of the city’s rap scene, bringing a sound that reflects real life and real growth. The conversation touched on starting his serious rap run at 35, proving that timing doesn’t define talent, especially when the hunger is still there. Atown also got real about leaving the streets behind, explaining how that shift in mindset helped him focus on music, business, and building something bigger than himself.

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