Pretty In Pink: See What Guests Wore To Celebrate Mothers With Tina Knowles And Kurt Geiger

Source: John Sciulli / Getty

Tina Knowles hosted a Mother’s Day lunch with Kurt Geiger and some of her closest friends, and now we have major FOMO. The event doubled as a celebration of her newest collection with the accessories brand and also honored her many roles as a mother, entrepreneur, and author. Held at Avra in Beverly Hills, the lunch brought together glamour, fashion, and a room full of beautiful people dressed for the occasion.

“I’m so grateful for the team at Kurt Geiger for such a special pre-Mother’s Day celebration not just for myself but for all of my friends, some who are also great mothers,” Tina said in a press release. “This was an incredible way to bring our special campaign to life, sharing space with some of the most beautiful people.”

And when it comes to beautiful people, the room was full of them.

Tina Knowles Set The Tone In Hot Pink Sergio Hudson

Tina wore a fitted hot pink Sergio Hudson suit that was sharp, feminine, and right on theme for the afternoon. The double-breasted suit featured a cinched waist and long pant legs that gave the look a sleek finish. She was not the only one wearing pink, either. Guests wore pink in every shade, including hot pink, baby pink, dusty rose, salmon, and fuchsia.

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Among the celebrities in attendance were Holly Robinson Peete and her daughter Ryan Peete, Lela Rochon, Vanessa Bell Calloway, Terry Ellis, LaTanya Richardson Jackson, Vivica A. Fox, Terrence Terrell, Ty Hunter, Kalen Allen, and Shaun Ross. Some of the guests were mothers themselves, adding even more meaning to the swanky soirée.

Tina Knowles & Kurt Geiger Filled The Room With Pink, Pink, & More Pink

Inside the restaurant, the décor leaned into the pink-and-white theme. Flowers were everywhere. Clear vases filled with pink blooms lined the center of the tables, while a large flower wall mixed red, light pink, and deeper pink flowers. A clear sign sat on top of the blooms, with Kurt Geiger London written in plain text and Ms. Tina Knowles written in script. The tables were covered in white linens with white napkins, and each place setting featured a personalized invitation with the guest’s name on top.

With flowers and roses throughout the space, motherhood was clearly in full bloom.

When it comes to celebrity mothers, Tina is at the top of the list. The Houston native is the mother of Beyoncé and Solange Knowles and the grandmother to their children. She has also taken on a motherly role for many others over the years, including the women of “Destiny’s Child.”

She is also a fashion icon, influencer, and all-around baddie. Tina stays dressed to the nines. Her lips are almost always painted in red or deep pink lipstick, and she always serves a look. You can see from her photos and videos on social media that she loves to have a good time.

The “Matriarch” author continues to amplify motherhood and the strength of Black women in a way that feels stylish, joyful, and fully her.

Tina also dropped a video with Kurt Geiger tied to the collection, and the visuals were everything. In the clip, Mama Tina unwraps several pink handbags gifted to her by family members before heading out for a Mother’s Day brunch. Each one is part of her SS26 Mother’s Day Kurt Geiger collection.

“Your bag is the final touch,” Tina told People while discussing the collection. “It is not only a necessity, but it finishes off your look.”

Pretty In Pink: See What Guests Wore To Celebrate Mothers With Tina Knowles And Kurt Geiger

And judging from the looks we spotted from lunch attendees, these guests know how to finish off a look. Keep scrolling to see how guests rocked the pink theme in honor of everything we love about Ms. Tina Knowles.