Tory Lanez Files $100M Lawsuit Over Prison Stabbing

Tory Lanez is taking legal action following the prison stabbing that left him seriously injured last year.

According to reports, the rapper has filed a $100 million lawsuit against the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, along with the warden and dozens of correctional officers at California Correctional Institution in Tehachapi.

The lawsuit claims Lanez was stabbed 16 times during the May incident, resulting in two collapsed lungs and permanent facial scarring. He’s seeking damages that include $1 million per stab wound, along with an additional $10 million tied to the injuries to his face.

He Named the Attacker

Lanez also names the alleged attacker, Santino Casio, and argues that the situation could have been avoided. According to the filing, Casio had a documented history of violence, and Lanez claims prison officials failed to follow proper protocols by housing them together.

Beyond the attack itself, Lanez is accusing staff of failing to act in the moment.

Love National? Get more! Join the 92 Q Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

He alleges that correctional officers were not present when the incident occurred, describing their absence as “deliberate indifference to foreseeable violence.” That claim sits at the center of the case, raising questions about oversight and inmate safety inside the facility.

The lawsuit also introduces another layer.

His Stuff Was Taken

While recovering in the hospital, Lanez says his personal belongings, including songbooks with unpublished lyrics and legal notes, were taken. He argues those materials carry significant commercial value and is requesting that they be returned as part of the case.

On the other side, Casio has reportedly shared a different version of events. In a phone call following the incident, he claimed he had heard rumors that Lanez intended to harm him and said he believed he saw a weapon. Casio maintains that he acted out of fear, though he also stated he did not intend to kill the rapper.

Since the incident, Lanez has been transferred to another facility as the legal process begins to take shape.

Now, this case moves into a different arena.

What started as a violent moment inside a prison is turning into a high-stakes legal battle that could carry major financial and institutional implications.