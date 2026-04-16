The latest DIVA’S DAILY DIRT is bringing a mix of legal heat, international headlines, and music buzz. Kanye West is making waves again after being sued in a lawsuit by a John Doe over an alleged incident at a Los Angeles hotel from two years ago. The plaintiff claims Ye punched him, knocking him unconscious, and is now seeking damages for battery and emotional distress. The situation adds to ongoing scrutiny surrounding the artist, especially as his global presence continues to shift.

Internationally, Ye is also facing fallout after previous controversial remarks. His upcoming show in Marseille, France, has now been postponed indefinitely, following backlash that has already impacted his ability to perform in the UK.

Meanwhile, legal questions are also circling Gucci Mane’s 1017 Records camp. Defense attorney Brad Cohen is pushing back against claims that paperwork used in a case was tied to contract negotiations. According to Cohen, the documents in question were simply printed lyrics, not formal agreements, and he’s challenging the credibility and timeline of the allegations.

On a lighter note, Drake has fans talking once again after teasing that his long-awaited “Iceman” project is still on the way. While there’s still no confirmed release date, anticipation continues to build as fans wait to see if the project finally drops.

✕

DIVA'S DAILY DIRT: Kanye West Lawsuit & Gucci Mane Drama was originally published on kysdc.com