Listen Live
Close
B'more

Body of Missing 27-Year-Old Found in Baltimore Inner Harbor

Published on April 14, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

92Q Listen Live
A police car that has its lights on with caution tape in the image
Source: N/A / Charlotte Metropolitan Police Department

The body of a missing 27-year-old man has been recovered from Baltimore’s Inner Harbor, bringing a tragic end to a days-long search.

Baltimore Police said Branson Oduor was pulled from the water in the 500 block of East Pratt Street around 8 a.m. Tuesday. His body was taken to the Medical Examiner’s Office, where the cause of death will be determined. The investigation remains ongoing.

Oduor had been reported missing after going out with friends to celebrate March Madness, according to his girlfriend. Police said he was last seen early Saturday, April 14, in the 1600 block of Thames Street in Fells Point.

In the days leading up to the discovery, family members and volunteers searched throughout the city alongside police. Oduor’s mother, Millicent Oduor, and his girlfriend, Emily Costa, led efforts to find him, while his father traveled from Kenya to assist in the search.

“It was just shock… it was unbelievable… because it’s very unlike him… he usually calls,” his mother said.

Costa said she requested a wellness check after Oduor failed to return home.

Surveillance footage captured Oduor outside the Fells Point bar, The Horse You Came In On, on the night he disappeared. According to Costa, he had been escorted out of the bar and declined help from someone offering to call him an Uber.

“From 11 o’clock until closing, they had to escort him out, and then we have camera footage,” she said. “We did find out that someone was willing to help him get into an Uber, but he declined it that night.”

Days later, Oduor’s electric bike was found near the 600 block of South President Street. Baltimore Police’s dive team later joined the search before his body was ultimately recovered.

Authorities have not released additional details as they continue investigating the circumstances surrounding his death.

SEE ALSO

More from 92 Q
Trending
NFL: FEB 08 Super Bowl LVI - Super Bowl Experience
Baltimore Ravens  |  Editor Staff

Ravens Tease New Era With First Uniform Redesign in 26 Years

Comment
20 Items
News  |  Matty Willz

20 Wild Rapper Crimes That Sound Too Crazy To Be Real

Comment
Baltimore Maryland downtown city marina on Inner Harbor panorama
B'more  |  Editor Staff

Baltimore Announces Up to $1,500 Utility Bill Relief for Residents

Comment
2025 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture Presented By Coca-Cola - Day 2 - Ernest N. Morial Convention Center
B'more  |  Editor Staff

Gov. Wes Moore Signs $70.8B Budget Without Raising Taxes

Comment
Famous People From Baltimore
17 Items
Local  |  Editor Staff

Famous People From Baltimore

Comment

92 Q

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close