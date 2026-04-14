T.I.’s Son King Harris Arrested on Drug Charges

King Harris, the son of rapper T.I. and singer Tiny Harris, is back in headlines after being arrested in Georgia following a traffic stop that quickly escalated.

According to police and jail records, the 21-year-old was taken into custody in Gwinnett County after officers say he was speeding and later found in possession of a Schedule II controlled substance. Authorities charged Harris with willful obstruction of law enforcement, along with traffic violations including failing to wear a seatbelt.

Reports say police initially clocked Harris driving around 60 mph in a 45 mph zone before pulling him over. During the stop, police allegedly spotted a firearm in the vehicle and ordered him to exit, but he reportedly refused. After being removed from the car, officers say they discovered a THC vape pen, which led to the drug possession charge.

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Harris was later booked into jail and released after posting bond, though a court date has not yet been announced.

This isn’t his first run-in with the law. In 2024, Harris was arrested after allegedly nearly hitting a police officer during a traffic stop where marihuana was reportedly found in his car. He has dealt with prior legal issues tied to missed court appearances and earlier traffic-related charges, though some of those cases were later dropped.

Known both for his music career and appearances on his family’s reality TV shows, Harris has often been in the spotlight — sometimes for his outspoken personality and social media presence. This latest arrest, however, adds to a growing list of legal issues that continue to follow him as he navigates adulthood in the public eye.

This article was produced with the assistance of AI.