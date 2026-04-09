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Kevin Durant Group Buys Former Six Flags America Site in Bowie

Big Changes Coming: Kevin Durant Group Takes Over Former Six Flags Site

Published on April 9, 2026
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The former Six Flags America site in Bowie is getting a major new chapter, with a familiar name attached.

Maryland native and NBA star Kevin Durant is part of a new ownership group that has officially purchased the property. Durant’s company, 35 Ventures, partnered with TPA Group to acquire the former amusement park site.

Prince George’s County Executive Aisha Braveboy welcomed the move, expressing optimism about what’s next for the property.

“We are excited about the vision, energy, and opportunity this new ownership team brings to the former Six Flags site,” Braveboy said.

County leaders say the goal is to transform the space into a year-round destination that can drive economic growth and bring consistent revenue to the area—something the seasonal theme park struggled to deliver.

The site, which once housed both Six Flags America and Hurricane Harbor, officially shut down on November 2, 2025.

At the time, Richard Zimmerman, president and CEO of Six Flags Entertainment Corporation, said the park no longer aligned with the company’s long-term growth strategy.

Now, with new ownership in place and a redevelopment vision underway, the property could soon be reimagined into something entirely new for Prince George’s County—and potentially a major attraction in the region.

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