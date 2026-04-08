Listen Live
Close
Radio One Exclusives

MTS On Relationship Deal Breakers, Leaving The Petty Life & Breakups

MTS On Relationship Deal Breakers, Leaving The Petty Life & Breakups

Published on April 8, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

92Q Listen Live
Mariah The Scientist
Source: 97.9 The Box / Good Morning H-Town

Houston showed up in a major way this weekend as Mariah The Scientist took over Bayou Music Center for a sold out night filled with emotion, vocals, and undeniable energy. Fans packed the venue from wall to wall, singing along to every word as Mariah delivered a performance that felt both intimate and electric. Before she hit the stage and connected with fans during a special meet and greet, she made time for a backstage conversation with Young Jas from Good Morning H-Town, giving listeners a deeper look into her journey.

Mariah The Scientist, born Mariah Buckles, first emerged as one of R&B’s most compelling voices with her ability to blend vulnerability, storytelling, and smooth melodies. Originally pursuing a path in science before pivoting to music, she quickly built a loyal following through projects like Master and Ry Ry World. Her sound stands out for its honesty, often pulling listeners into deeply personal experiences centered around love, heartbreak, and growth.

Her latest album continues that tradition, showcasing her evolution both vocally and emotionally. The project leans into moody production and raw lyricism, further solidifying her place in today’s R&B landscape. One standout track, “Burning Blue,” has become a fan favorite, gaining traction across streaming platforms and social media thanks to its haunting tone and relatable themes of complicated love. The record has helped fuel her current tour momentum and brought even more attention to her live performances.

During her conversation with Young Jas, Mariah opened up about balancing fame with real life, navigating relationships, and staying grounded while her career continues to rise. That authenticity carried straight into her performance, where every note felt intentional and every lyric hit home for the Houston crowd. If this weekend was any indication, Mariah The Scientist is not just having a moment, she is building a lasting legacy in R&B.

Check out the interview below.

SEE ALSO

MTS On Relationship Deal Breakers, Leaving The Petty Life & Breakups was originally published on theboxhouston.com

More from 92 Q
Trending
NFL: FEB 08 Super Bowl LVI - Super Bowl Experience
Baltimore Ravens  |  Editor Staff

Ravens Tease New Era With First Uniform Redesign in 26 Years

Comment
Celebrity News  |  D.L. Chandler

Lil Tjay Not Shot Nor Involved In Offset Shooting, Says Rep

Comment
20 Items
News  |  Matty Willz

20 Wild Rapper Crimes That Sound Too Crazy To Be Real

Comment
New Jersey, Newark, New Jersey Turnpike, Entrance, Signs, Cash And E-Z Pass, Toll Road,
B'more  |  Editor Staff

Toll Debt Relief? Maryland Lawmakers Consider New Plan For Drivers

Comment
2025 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture Presented By Coca-Cola - Day 2 - Ernest N. Morial Convention Center
B'more  |  Editor Staff

Gov. Wes Moore Signs $70.8B Budget Without Raising Taxes

Comment

92 Q

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close