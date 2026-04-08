Maryland Launches New Grant Program to Fix Unsafe Homes for Low-Income Families

Source: Viyaleta Herasimovich / Getty

The Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development has launched a new initiative aimed at improving living conditions for families across the state.

Announced Tuesday, the Healthy Homes and Production Grant program will fund critical health and safety repairs for low-income homeowners in eight underserved Maryland counties. The effort is designed to help residents remain in safe, stable housing while addressing issues that can impact overall health and quality of life.

“Safe homes are the foundation of healthy communities,” said Housing Secretary Jake Day. “By helping homeowners tackle urgent repairs, we’re ensuring Maryland families can remain safe, healthy and secure where they live.”

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The program focuses on eight key areas to improve home conditions. These include fixing mold, leaks, and water damage to keep homes dry; clearing out excess debris; and addressing safety risks such as gas leaks, electrical hazards, and structural issues. Funding will also support ventilation upgrades, pest control, and the removal of harmful contaminants like lead, asbestos, and radon.

Additional repairs may include maintaining essential systems such as plumbing and electrical, as well as improving energy efficiency through window and door replacements.

Eligible households must earn at or below 80% of the Area Median Income and live in Allegany, Calvert, Charles, Garrett, Montgomery, Prince George’s, St. Mary’s, or Washington counties. Priority will be given to families with children under the age of six.