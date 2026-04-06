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Rising Fuel Costs Push Amazon to Add Delivery Surcharges

Rising Fuel Costs Push Amazon, USPS to Add Delivery Surcharges

Published on April 6, 2026
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Rising fuel costs tied to the ongoing conflict in Iran are beginning to impact delivery prices across the board.

Starting April 17, Amazon will introduce new surcharges for its sellers, while major carriers like UPS, FedEx, and USPS have also implemented fuel-related fees to offset rising costs.

With gas prices climbing, consumers are already feeling the strain at the pump. To manage expenses, Amazon plans to add a temporary 3.5% fuel surcharge for third-party sellers. Meanwhile, beginning April 26, USPS will introduce a temporary 8% increase on select shipments, including Priority Mail, due to higher fuel prices. As a result, delivery costs for customers are expected to rise.

Some drivers say the added costs could discourage spending. One delivery driver noted that the higher fees may make people think twice about placing orders, especially with other expenses already adding up.

Experts warn that if fuel prices continue to increase, food delivery platforms could soon follow with similar surcharges.

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