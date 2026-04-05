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UCLA WBB Dominates South Carolina to Win Championship

UCLA Women’s Basketball Wins National Championship Over South Carolina

Published on April 5, 2026
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UCLA women’s basketball made a powerful statement on the biggest stage, taking down South Carolina in dominant fashion to capture the national championship. The Bruins controlled the game from early on, building a lead and never letting the Gamecocks find their rhythm. By the final buzzer, UCLA secured a convincing 79 to 51 victory, one of the most lopsided wins in championship game history. Led by a balanced scoring attack and strong defense, UCLA showed poise, confidence, and championship level execution from start to finish. The win marks a historic moment for the program as they claim their first NCAA era title and prove they belong at the top of women’s college basketball. For fans watching, it was more than just a win, it was a reminder that UCLA is built for the moment and ready to stay in the conversation moving forward.

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