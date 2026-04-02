Baltimore Launches “Repave Baltimore” Plan to Fix Roads and Potholes

Source: Selami Tastan / Getty

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott is rolling out a new plan aimed at tackling one of the city’s road complaints.

During his State of the City address, Scott introduced “Repave Baltimore,” a revamped approach to how the city handles road resurfacing. The initiative will rely on updated data from a full analysis of city streets, allowing crews to prioritize repairs more efficiently. A new public-facing website will also let residents track progress in real time.

“I know this is a point of frustration for everybody in Baltimore,” Scott said, pointing to years of underfunding following the Great Recession. While the city continues working with state partners to maintain funding, he emphasized that Repave Baltimore is designed to overhaul the system from the ground up.

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As part of the rollout, Scott is pushing a 90-day “spring sprint” beginning in mid-April. The Department of Transportation is tasked with paving 25 lane miles of roadway and filling 25,000 potholes.

Other city agencies are also stepping in. Baltimore City Recreation and Parks will clean and maintain 500 tree pits, while the Department of Public Works plans to sweep 25,000 miles of streets, remove 6,000 instances of graffiti, and handle 12,000 bulk trash pickups.

The mayor has also earmarked $300 million in his proposed budget for transportation-related improvements, including paving projects and pothole repairs.

For many Baltimore drivers, the changes can’t come soon enough. Residents say potholes have led to costly vehicle damage and frustrating commutes, with some comparing driving through the city to navigating an obstacle course.

Now, with Repave Baltimore, city leaders are hoping smoother roads—and some relief—are finally on the way.