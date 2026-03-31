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Maryland Bill Pushes Cameras to Protect Pedestrians

Maryland Lawmakers Push Crosswalk Cameras to Curb Dangerous Driving

Published on March 31, 2026
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Road crossing with pedestrian pathways viewed from above during daytime in an urban setting with light shadows
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Crossing the street in some parts of Maryland can feel like taking a serious risk, and advocates say something needs to change fast, FOX Baltimore reports.

Now, lawmakers are considering a solution. House Bill 938 would allow counties like Montgomery, Prince George’s, and Anne Arundel to install automated cameras at crosswalks to catch drivers who fail to stop for pedestrians.

A recent study by AI traffic camera company Obvio found the problem is widespread. In just a few hours of observation at 22 locations, thousands of violations were recorded, including more than 3,200 daily in Montgomery County alone. The Bethesda intersection stood out as one of the worst, with nearly 400 violations observed.

Residents say they experience the danger firsthand.

State data shows just how serious the issue is. In 2024, 151 pedestrians were killed in Maryland, accounting for more than a quarter of all traffic-related deaths.

Supporters of the bill argue automated enforcement could help fill gaps caused by police staffing shortages and improve safety around the clock.

The bill has already passed the House and is now under review in the Senate. If approved, it could move one step closer to becoming law, and potentially saving lives.

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