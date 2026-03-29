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Trump Signs Order to Pay TSA Workers During Shutdown

Trump Authorizes Pay for TSA Workers Amid Government Shutdown

Published on March 29, 2026
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After weeks of uncertainty and missed paychecks, TSA workers are finally set to receive relief after President Donald Trump signed an executive order authorizing pay during the ongoing government shutdown. The move comes as thousands of Transportation Security Administration employees continued working without pay for more than a month due to a funding standoff in Congress. The order directs the Department of Homeland Security to redirect funds and get money back into the hands of TSA workers as soon as possible, with some expected to see pay within days. The situation has already caused major travel disruptions nationwide, with long airport lines and staffing shortages becoming a growing concern. While the executive action brings short term relief, the bigger issue surrounding the shutdown still remains unresolved, leaving many workers and travelers hoping for a more permanent solution soon.

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