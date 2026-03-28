Roblox Safety Concerns Raise Questions for Parents

Roblox has over 80 million daily players, 40% of whom are under 13, prompting safety worries.

An anonymous developer warns parents to monitor children closely or consider keeping them off Roblox.

Roblox has implemented age verification and safety systems, but the developer claims these may not be enough.

I don’t have kids myself, but I’ve got plenty of friends who do. If there’s one name that comes up again and again in their households, it’s Roblox.

It’s more than a game. For a lot of kids, it’s where they hang out.

But now, new concerns are starting to shift how some people are looking at the platform.

A New Report Shines New Light

According to a report highlighted by BBC, an independent Roblox developer is raising red flags about whether the platform’s current safety measures are actually doing enough to protect younger users, and it’s not a small audience we’re talking about.

Roblox averaged over 80 million daily players in 2024, with reports suggesting around 40% of them are under the age of 13. That’s a massive number of kids navigating a space that blends gaming with social interaction.

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In a recent interview on BBC Radio 5 Live, the developer, who chose to remain anonymous and go by “Sam,” didn’t hold back. He said parents should be monitoring their children on Roblox at all times, not just occasionally. And if that level of supervision isn’t possible, he questioned whether kids should be on the platform at all.

That’s a strong statement. But it comes from someone who’s both creating within the platform and volunteering in online safety spaces.

What’s Roblox Doing?

Roblox has made moves on its end. Earlier this year, the company introduced mandatory age verification for users in the UK. Its Chief Safety Officer, Matt Kaufman, has pointed to multiple safety systems designed to filter harmful content and limit risky interactions.

Still, “Sam” says those safeguards may not be catching everything.

He claims to have seen troubling examples firsthand, including games referencing real-world tragedies and inappropriate topics, along with users attempting to move conversations off-platform, which goes against Roblox’s rules.

All of this is happening while governments, especially in the UK, are exploring broader ways to protect kids online. That could include restrictions on apps, time limits, and tighter rules around how minors interact in digital spaces. In the U.S., some states have started introducing their own measures, but enforcement and consistency remain a question.

So now, the conversation is getting bigger.

Because platforms like Roblox don’t fit neatly into one category. They’re part game, part social network, and that gray area makes safety more complicated.

At the center of it all is a simple reality: kids are going to keep showing up in these spaces.

The real question is whether the systems around them are ready to protect them… and whether parents feel equipped to keep up.