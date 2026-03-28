Listen Live
Close
Family & Parenting

Roblox Safety Concerns Raise Questions for Parents

An independent Roblox developer is raising red flags about whether the platform’s current safety measures are actually doing enough to protect younger users.

Published on March 28, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

92Q Listen Live
  • Roblox has over 80 million daily players, 40% of whom are under 13, prompting safety worries.
  • An anonymous developer warns parents to monitor children closely or consider keeping them off Roblox.
  • Roblox has implemented age verification and safety systems, but the developer claims these may not be enough.

I don’t have kids myself, but I’ve got plenty of friends who do. If there’s one name that comes up again and again in their households, it’s Roblox.

It’s more than a game. For a lot of kids, it’s where they hang out.

But now, new concerns are starting to shift how some people are looking at the platform.

A New Report Shines New Light

According to a report highlighted by BBC, an independent Roblox developer is raising red flags about whether the platform’s current safety measures are actually doing enough to protect younger users, and it’s not a small audience we’re talking about.

Roblox averaged over 80 million daily players in 2024, with reports suggesting around 40% of them are under the age of 13. That’s a massive number of kids navigating a space that blends gaming with social interaction.

In a recent interview on BBC Radio 5 Live, the developer, who chose to remain anonymous and go by “Sam,” didn’t hold back. He said parents should be monitoring their children on Roblox at all times, not just occasionally. And if that level of supervision isn’t possible, he questioned whether kids should be on the platform at all.

That’s a strong statement. But it comes from someone who’s both creating within the platform and volunteering in online safety spaces.

What’s Roblox Doing?

Roblox has made moves on its end. Earlier this year, the company introduced mandatory age verification for users in the UK. Its Chief Safety Officer, Matt Kaufman, has pointed to multiple safety systems designed to filter harmful content and limit risky interactions.

Still, “Sam” says those safeguards may not be catching everything.

He claims to have seen troubling examples firsthand, including games referencing real-world tragedies and inappropriate topics, along with users attempting to move conversations off-platform, which goes against Roblox’s rules.

All of this is happening while governments, especially in the UK, are exploring broader ways to protect kids online. That could include restrictions on apps, time limits, and tighter rules around how minors interact in digital spaces. In the U.S., some states have started introducing their own measures, but enforcement and consistency remain a question.

So now, the conversation is getting bigger.

Because platforms like Roblox don’t fit neatly into one category. They’re part game, part social network, and that gray area makes safety more complicated.

At the center of it all is a simple reality: kids are going to keep showing up in these spaces.

The real question is whether the systems around them are ready to protect them… and whether parents feel equipped to keep up.

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

gaming

More from 92 Q
Trending
Maryland Health Benefit Exchange - Maryland Health Connection
Baltimore Job Fair  |  Brian Hartz

Urban One Baltimore Job Fair Sponsored by Maryland Health Connection

Comment
Virginia License Plate With State Map & Flag
B'more  |  Editor Staff

Maryland Targets Virgina Registration Loophole Used by Over 70K Drivers

Comment
Iggy Azalea Performs at LIGHT Nightclub
News & Gossip  |  Konan

Iggy Azalea Sex Tape Leaked [VIDEO]

Comment
Promotional Show Graphics For 92Q's Website
News  |  quicksilvashow

The Quicksilva Morning Show

Comment
Post Headline First Lady Hana Scott Opens Up About Public Life, Family And Finding Her Voice
The Quicksilva Morning Show  |  Editor Staff

First Lady Hana Scott Opens Up About Public Life, Family And Finding Her Voice

Comment

92 Q

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close