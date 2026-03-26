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Cardi B Brings Out Lil' Kim At MSG For 'Little Miss Drama' Tour

Cardi B Brings Out Lil' Kim At MSG For Little Miss Drama Tour

Cardi B brought out Lil' Kim at Madison Square Garden for her NYC stop on the Little Miss Drama Tour.

Published on March 26, 2026
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Cardi B Little Miss Drama Tour - Los Angeles
Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

Cardi B paid homage to the Queen Bee at the NYC stop of her Little Miss Drama Tour. Bardi Gang erupted when Kim emerged from the stage at Madison Square Garden then peeled open her coat to reveal her face. Kim performed a teaser of her classic verse on “Quiet Storm” before exchanging “I love yous” with Cardi, who came out to greet the fellow femcee.

Lil’ Kim wasn’t the only artist Cardi brought out at the NYC stop. From Natalie Nunn and the Baddies to Cash Cobain, the first of two shows in her hometown was lit.

At one point, Cardi requested people in the audience take a shot. “I perform better when the crowd is loud. I feed off your energy,” she said to a roaring crowd. “Take a shot, b*tch, when I count to three. And Imma stretch this p*ssy out. I’m about to give you a f*cking show.”

Cardi B is the personification of her own song, “Outside.” In between breaks, Cardi hit up the Bronx to promote her recently release Grow-Good haircare line that sold out in under an hour.

Cardi B Grow-Good Pop-Up
Source: @freshmadeit / @freshmadeit

Grow-Good will restock on April 15. In the meantime, Cardi B’s next show is at the Prudential Center in N.J. and we can’t wait to see who she brings out then.

SEE ALSO

Cardi B Brings Out Lil' Kim At MSG For Little Miss Drama Tour was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

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