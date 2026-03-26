A Black Actor Was Cast In Harry Potter And The Internet Threatened His Life

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HBO has implemented stringent security measures surrounding its highly anticipated Harry Potter reboot following disturbing threats directed at one of its stars. Paapa Essiedu, the Ghanaian-English actor who will portray Professor Severus Snape, has been bombarded with troubling messages, including death threats, ever since he joined the series in 2025.

Paapa Essiedu says he received death threats over Snape’s role.

Essiedu recently opened up about the ongoing abuse he has faced during an interview with The Times on March 21, where he went into detail about the constant barrage of hateful messages, including threats to his life.

“I’ve been told, ‘Quit, or I’ll murder you,'” he shared.

HBO network chief Casey Bloys reassured fans that the studio had implemented strong security measures to combat the backlash during an interview with Variety on March 26.

“With all actors on any kind of big IP shows — and this is obviously one of those where you’ve got, you know, passionate fans, people with a lot of opinions — it can get scary in places,” Bloys told Variety. “So for any show like that, we anticipated it and tried to have training, you know, best practices in terms of social media and how to handle it. And obviously we’ve got a serious security team. So unfortunately, it was something that we thought might happen and we just try to be as careful as we can.”

Why are trolls upset about Paapa Essiedu‘s Snape casting?

In the original Harry Potter films, Severus Snape was famously portrayed by the late Alan Rickman as a white character, which led to a wave of racially charged criticism when Essiedu, of African descent, was cast as Snape for the TV adaptation last year. The first episode is slated for release in December 2026.

J.K. Rowling’s books describe Snape as a menacing figure with pale skin, greasy hair, and cold eyes, a character who students fear yet secretly loyal and exceptionally intelligent. However, some Harry Potter fans and trolls online have voiced their dissatisfaction with Essiedu’s casting, particularly due to his Black heritage, which they feel clashes with the character’s traditional portrayal in both the books and films.

The comments have at times taken an emotional toll on Essiedu.

“It really matters,” he told The Times earlier this week. “The reality is that if I look at Instagram I will see somebody saying, ‘I’m going to come to your house and kill you.’ So while I’m pretty sure I’m not going to be murdered…” he laughed, nervously, adding, “That could age badly! But, yes, while I hope I’ll be OK, nobody should have to encounter this for doing their job. Many people put their lives on the line in their work. I’m playing a wizard in Harry Potter. And I’d be lying if I said it doesn’t affect me emotionally.”

But he isn’t letting the negativity bring him down.

Despite the negative comments, Essiedu refuses to let the abuse define him.

“The abuse fuels me,” he continued. “And makes me more passionate about making this character my own, because I think of how I felt as a kid. I would imagine myself at Hogwarts on broomsticks, and the idea that a kid like me can see themselves represented in that world? That’s motivation to not be intimidated by someone saying they’d rather I died instead of doing work I’m going to be really proud of.”

Throughout the ordeal, Essiedu has received plenty of support. He noted that he hasn’t reported any of the threats yet, because he doesn’t think the consequences would make him feel any safer.

“The issue remains endemic and, anyway, people see stuff and message to ask if I’m OK…. I don’t think some 17-year-old boy being put in jail for two weeks for threatening to murder me would actually make me feel any better.”

Bloys also shared that the actors are contracted for a long-term commitment, with Essiedu and the cast specifically signing a 10-year deal for the role. Although the commitment is significant, Essiedu is ready for the challenge.

“Yes, this is a big commitment,” he said with a big smile. “I’ll be 45 by the time I finish and I know my life is going to change in a big way, but I have to just surrender to that. I could have children by the end of this.”

Reflecting on the significance of his role, Essiedu spoke about his deep connection to Harry Potter growing up.

“I was an avid reader as a kid,” he revealed. “My mum couldn’t afford a babysitter in the holidays, so she would take me to the library. I loved Harry Potter. I never saw the films, but the books were escapism when other things were less easy for me.”

Paapa Essiedu has garnered acclaim for his stage work with the Royal Shakespeare Company and National Theatre. He won the prestigious Ian Charleson Award for his portrayal of Hamlet in 2016 and gained recognition in television for his role as Michaela Coel’s friend in I May Destroy You (2020). He currently stars in Arthur Miller’s All My Sons as Chris Keller.

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A Black Actor Was Cast In Harry Potter And The Internet Threatened His Life was originally published on newsone.com