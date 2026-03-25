Cross-Examination Excellence: Meagan Good, Tank & Taylor Polidore Williams Join Cast Of 'Reasonable Doubt' Season 4

Season 4 of Hulu’s Reasonable Doubt is stacking its cast with familiar faces and fan favorites. Tank and Meagan Good are two new season regulars fans can look forward to seeing on the hit legal drama. They’ll also join Beauty In Black’s Taylor Polidore Williams, who was announced as a recent addition to the show.

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According to an official press release from Hulu’s Onyx Collective, R&B heartthrob Tank and beloved actress Meagan Good are joining Reasonable Doubt in Season 4 as series regulars. The casting news follows the recent announcement that Taylor Polidore Williams — known for her breakout role in Tyler Perry’s Beauty in Black — is also joining the Season 4 lineup. As reported by Deadline, her role remains under wraps, but her addition already had fans curious about where the story is headed.

With Tank and Meagan Good officially in the mix, Season 4 is leaning all the way into drama.

Tank steps into the role of Eric Cropper, a wealthy R&B artist who is both charming and calculated. He is also a longtime client of Jax, which means his role is more influential than his first-time appearance. It’s all about power, influence, and the kind of messy situations money cannot always fix. Given Tank’s real-life legacy as a multi-platinum singer-songwriter, the casting feels intentional and very on-brand.

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Meanwhile, Good takes on the role of Regina Harris — a new district attorney who is described as smart, compassionate, and no fool. Translation: Jax is about to meet her match in the courtroom. Good’s track record across film and television, including roles in Harlem and Think Like A Man, positions her as a strong addition to a series already driven by complex characters.

Season 4 picks up after a brutal attack that leaves Jax’s world shaken — both personally and professionally. With her law firm facing uncertainty and a major client caught in a media firestorm, the stakes are higher than ever. The introduction of new characters like Eric and Regina adds even more tension to an already high-pressure environment.

At its core, Reasonable Doubt continues to center Emayatzy Corinealdi as Jax Stewart, a high-powered defense attorney balancing career, family, and past trauma. But with this new lineup, the series is clearly expanding its universe and raising the stakes.

Season 4 does not have a premiere date yet, but it looks like the courtroom is about to get even more complicated. Who’s excited?

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Cross-Examination Excellence: Meagan Good, Tank & Taylor Polidore Williams Join Cast Of 'Reasonable Doubt' Season 4 was originally published on bossip.com