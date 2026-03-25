Nicki Minaj Hit with $275K Lawsuit Over Tour Costs

Nicki Minaj is facing a new lawsuit after a production company accused her team of failing to reimburse more than $275,000 in expenses tied to a pair of high-profile performances and promotional events.

According to reports, 24/7 Productions filed suit against Minaj and her company, Pink Friday Productions, claiming it covered a long list of costs for events and never got paid back. The company says it provided services for iHeartRadio’s Jingle Ball performances and other appearances for her Pink Friday 2 album rollout after previously working with Minaj for the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards.

The lawsuit alleges 24/7 Productions handled major behind-the-scenes logistics, including staffing, audio, lighting, rigging, transportation, planning, and on-site management. Court filings reportedly claim the company fronted more than $275,000 in costs after receiving approval from Minaj’s team, expecting reimbursement once the events were complete.

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According to the complaint, the production company has spent months, if not years, trying to collect the money. One alleged response from Minaj’s camp was simply, “We’ll look into this,” but the company says payment still never came. 24/7 Productions is now suing for breach of contract and other claims, seeking to recover the full amount plus additional damages and legal costs.

As of now, Minaj has not publicly addressed he lawsuit herself. However, one of her political allies, Alex Bruesewitz, reportedly pushed back online and called the allegations false.

The case adds to a growing list of legal issues surrounding the rapper in recent years, including a separate 2025 lawsuit filed by a former tour manager. For now, all eyes are on whether Nicki’s team will formally respond in court or try to settle the dispute quietly behind the scenes.

This article was produced with the assistance of AI and reviewed for accuracy.