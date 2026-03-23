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ICE Deployed to Airports Amid TSA Shortages

Published on March 23, 2026
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Charlotte Douglas International Airport
Charlotte Douglas International Airport

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents have started deploying to select airports nationwide, according to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), as travelers encounter widespread disruptions. The issues come as Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officer absences surge, with many employees working without pay during the ongoing partial government shutdown.

President Donald Trump announced that hundreds of Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents will be deployed to airports on Monday to assist understaffed TSA teams. He added that White House border czar Tom Homan will oversee the operation.

DHS reported that TSA absences reached their highest levels over the weekend since the shutdown began five weeks ago. At major airports in cities such as Houston, New York City, and Atlanta, more than one-third of TSA personnel were either absent or called out sick.

The shutdown has left tens of thousands of federal workers unpaid since funding for DHS expired on February 13. The budget impasse continues as Democrats, along with some Republicans, oppose funding the department due to concerns over the administration’s strict immigration enforcement policies.

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