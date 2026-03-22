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DIVA'S DAILY DIRT: Jay-Z, Jeezy & Brandy Speak Out

DIVA'S DAILY DIRT: Jay-Z, Jeezy & Brandy Speak Out

Jay-Z’s Yankee Stadium shows spark buzz, Jeezy announces Vegas residency, and Brandy shuts down dating rumors with Shyne while promoting her new book.

Published on March 22, 2026
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Jay-Z has fans scrambling after announcing two major shows at Yankee Stadium on July 10 and 11. The performances are already generating major buzz, with fans eager to secure tickets as anticipation builds around the milestone shows.

Meanwhile, Jeezy is taking his talents to Las Vegas. The rapper revealed his upcoming residency, “The Legend of the Snowman,” set to take place at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino. The black-tie experience kicks off May 1, with presale tickets already drawing strong demand.

On the personal front, Brandy is setting the record straight. While promoting her upcoming book, she addressed long-standing rumors about a past relationship with Shyne, clarifying that the two only shared a platonic friendship in the late ’90s.

Elsewhere, Rick Ross is reportedly considering legal action against Remy Ma over a film project that may be causing confusion around branding and music usage.

And in television news, The Tamron Hall Show has officially been renewed for a season eight, continuing its strong run in daytime TV.

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DIVA'S DAILY DIRT: Jay-Z, Jeezy & Brandy Speak Out was originally published on kysdc.com

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