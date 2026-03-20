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Road Rage Shooting in Parkville Shuts Down Perring Parkway

Perring Parkway Shut Down Following Road Rage Shooting in Baltimore County

Published on March 20, 2026
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Source: General / Radio One

Baltimore County Police are investigating a road rage incident in Parkville after a driver allegedly fired a weapon Friday morning, leading to a temporary road closure.

According to authorities, the incident began on the inner loop of Interstate 695, where the drivers involved were traveling before exiting onto Perring Parkway. Police say gunshots were fired from one of the vehicles near the intersection of Perring Parkway and Putty Hill Avenue.

As officers continue to investigate the situation, Perring Parkway has been closed between the I-695 ramps and Putty Hill Avenue. The closure was announced shortly before 9 a.m. to allow detectives to process the scene and ensure public safety.

At this time, it remains unclear whether anyone was injured during the incident. Police have not released a description of the suspect or the vehicle involved.

The investigation is ongoing.

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