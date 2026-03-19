Kang & Coretta Foreva: Meagan Good Sweetly Swoons Over Jonathan Majors While Marking Their 1st Wedding Anniversary

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Meagan Good is Coretta, celebrating one year of marriage with her “life-changing” husband, Jonathan Majors. On March 18, the actress took to Instagram to wish her husband a happy one-year anniversary, sharing a few photos from their intimate and private wedding, which reportedly took place in March 2025, according to sources.

“The greatest love story I’ve ever known… You. Changed. My. Life… in every way I’ve ever dreamed ..and hoped for .. in ways I didn’t know were tangible,” Good penned. “I love you. With every breath I take ..and then- whatever is next ; I will still love you eternally,” she added. “I pray our spirits existence- exists alongside each other inside of God forever. Happy Number 1 My Love of Life ~ Mrs Majors.”

Fans and celebrities lit up the comments section with congratulatory messages and love for the happily married duo.

“Screaming!!! Congrats Meg!!” wrote actress and TV host Lala Anthony.

“Happy Year One, beautiful sister and brother-in-love! So happy for you,” penned movie star Yaya DaCosta.

Good’s older sister, La’Myia Good, added, “Watching you guys love one another in pure authenticity and honest admiration for one another makes my heart smile. HAPPY ANNIVERSARY I love you guys!!!!!”

Jonathan Majors and Meagan Good shared photos of their wedding during “The Tamron Hall Show” in 2025.

As previously reported, Jonathan Majors and Meagan Good tied the knot in a private ceremony last year after their fast-moving romance began in May 2023. The couple announced their engagement in November 2024. Despite facing intense public scrutiny, especially surrounding Majors’ conviction on assault and harassment charges, their relationship continued to grow.

By the time they reappeared together on The Tamron Hall Show in 2025, they presented a united, faith-centered partnership, with Majors’ mother, Terri Anderson-Watson, playing a significant role in their journey. During the appearance, the couple spoke openly about their marriage and shared photos from their special day, offering a glimpse of themselves standing at the altar in full wedding attire.

Anderson-Watson, a pastor and licensed therapist, revealed that she personally guided them through premarital counseling and ultimately officiated the ceremony.

“Because this is a vow they’re making before God. It had to be for real. It had to be deepened. It had to be lasting,” she explained. She also admitted she initially had concerns about their “spiritual position in marriage,” leading her to walk them through sessions centered on faith, long-term commitment, and their shared future.

Good is ready for motherhood with Majors.

As previously reported, Good also shared insight into their relationship during a March 11 appearance on For The Fellas, a Women’s History Month special on BET. Speaking with host Brian McIntosh, she opened up about love, partnership, and her desire to build a family with Majors, expressing full confidence in the kind of father he would be.

“I just know that it’s who I want to spend the rest of my life with,” Good said warmly. “I know that this man is an incredible father already, but will be an incredible father to our children. He’s just who I want to do life with. He just makes me so happy.”

She continued, “Everything that I want to do are things that I think I would do much better as a mother,” she continued. “I just want to strap a baby to his chest, strap a baby to my chest,” adding that she hopes to one day travel, film, and direct projects alongside her partner while raising a family together.

So sweet! Happy anniversary to Jonathan Majors and Meagan Good.

RELATED: Meagan Good Says She & Her Hubby Jonathan Majors Want To Kang & Coretta Complete Their Family With Children

Kang & Coretta Foreva: Meagan Good Sweetly Swoons Over Jonathan Majors While Marking Their 1st Wedding Anniversary was originally published on bossip.com