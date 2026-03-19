Listen Live
Close
Celebrity News

Ray J Offers Fade & Extras To Ma$e & Shyne Over Brandy

Ray J Offers Fade & Extras To Cam’Ron, Ma$e & Shyne Over Brandy Comments

Shyne was a guest on the It Is What It Is podcast when Ma$e mentioned their Brandy connection, sparking Ray J to get active.

Published on March 19, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

92Q Listen Live
2019 Urban One Honors - Arrivals

Ray J was in the news recently for harrowing reasons, but it appears his health issues haven’t hindered his ability to get active. After Shyne was a guest on the It Is What It Is podcast with Ma$e and Cam’Ron, Ray J offered the fade, taper, and extras to the trio of men after discussing his big sister, Brandy.

Taking to a livestream, Ray J aimed a series of shots at Cam’Ron, who brought up his sister initially, then unloaded the clip on Ma$e and Shyne. The pair weren’t necessarily disrespectful of Brandy, but to Ray, the trio went too far.

A video captured by a fan site on X has Ray’s initial response, and we’ll share that below.

As heard in the clip, Ray didn’t take too kindly to the It Is What It Is podcast hosts and Shyne speaking on his family. Ray followed up his streaming rant and clarified his disdain for Cam’Ron, Ma$e, and Shyne in a quick video interview with The Breakfast Club.

As it stands, Ray J said he tried to “go big” on his newly minted enemies and certainly did so by way of an AI-generated video of the interview clip that sparked his ire.

Because Cam’Ron delights in the petty, we can expect a freestyle or response from the Harlem native soon. It isn’t known what Ma$e or Shyne’s responses will be in the coming days.

Photo: Getty

SEE ALSO

Ray J Offers Fade & Extras To Cam’Ron, Ma$e & Shyne Over Brandy Comments was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from 92 Q
Trending
Ice creams of different flavors for the summer. Tourism and vacations.
9 Items
Radio One Exclusives  |  Editor Staff

Welcome Spring: Freebies And Deals To Celebrate The First Day of Spring!

Comment
EARLY DISMISSAL GRAPHIC FOR WERQ
14 Items
Local  |  Editor Staff

Multiple Maryland School Districts Announce Early Dismissals Amid Weather Concerns

Comment
Iggy Azalea Performs at LIGHT Nightclub
News & Gossip  |  Konan

Iggy Azalea Sex Tape Leaked [VIDEO]

Comment
close-up of Maryland state flag waving on a clear day
B'more  |  Editor Staff

Maryland Housing Voucher Waiting List For Eastern Shore Opens April 1

Comment
13 Items
Style & Fashion  |  Lauren E. Williams

Red Carpet Rundown: 2026 Oscars Celebrity Looks We Love

Comment

92 Q

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close