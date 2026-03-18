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Police fire at armed suspect after shots in West Baltimore

Police Open Fire After Armed Man Shoots Gun in West Baltimore Neighborhood

Published on March 18, 2026
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Baltimore Police are searching for an armed man after an early morning shooting incident in the city’s Mosher neighborhood, officials said.

According to police, officers were called to the 2800 block of Edmondson Avenue around 1.52 a.m. Wednesday after reports of a man discharging a firearm in the area. When officers arrived on the scene, they encountered the suspect, who was actively firing shots.

Investigators say the man attempted to run away once he noticed police presence. During the encounter, the suspect allegedly turned and pointed the gun toward officers, prompting at least one officer to discharge their weapon in response.

The man then fled the scene on foot and remains at large. Authorities have not confirmed whether the suspect was struck or injured during the exchange of gunfire.

Police have not released a description of the suspect or additional details about what may have led to the shooting. Residents in the area reported hearing multiple gunshots in the early morning hours, sparking concern as officers canvassed the neighborhood.

The Baltimore Police Department’s Special Investigations Response Team has taken over the case and is leading the ongoing investigation. Officials are urging anyone with information about the suspect’s whereabouts or details related to the incident to contact detectives.

No officers were reported injured. Police say additional updates will be provided as the investigation develops and more information becomes available.

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