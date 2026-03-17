Air travel in the U.S. is heading into a turbulent season, with rising costs and growing delays creating headaches for millions of travelers. A combination of global conflict and domestic workforce issues is driving what experts are calling a perfect storm for the aviation industry.

At the center of the issue is the escalating tension involving Iran, which is impacting global oil supply chains. Concerns around the Strait of Hormuz, a critical route for oil transportation, have pushed jet fuel prices higher. As a result, airlines are being forced to make difficult decisions, including increasing ticket prices, rerouting flights, or even suspending certain routes altogether.

Major carriers across the country are already adjusting schedules ahead of the busy spring break season. Some routes are being cut or reduced, making travel plans more limited and, in many cases, more expensive for passengers.

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At the same time, staffing shortages within the Transportation Security Administration are making airport experiences even more frustrating. Following a partial government shutdown earlier this year, more than 300 TSA workers have reportedly left their jobs, while callouts have surged. This has led to significantly longer security lines at airports nationwide.

Travelers have taken to social media to share videos of crowded terminals and hours-long waits, highlighting the growing strain on the system. For those flying out of major hubs, the delays are becoming increasingly common.

With no immediate resolution in sight for either rising fuel costs or staffing challenges, travelers are being advised to plan ahead, arrive early, and prepare for potential disruptions. As spring travel ramps up, flexibility and patience may be just as essential as a boarding pass.

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DMV LOCAL RECAP: Travel Costs Surge Amid Flight Disruptions was originally published on kysdc.com