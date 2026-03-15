Hollywood Gears Up for the Oscars Tonight

Hollywood’s biggest night has officially arrived as the 98th Academy Awards take place tonight at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Hosted by comedian Conan O’Brien, the annual event brings together the biggest actors, directors, and creators in film to celebrate the best movies released over the past year. The ceremony honors achievements across more than 20 categories including Best Picture, Best Actor, and Best Actress while millions of fans tune in from around the world to watch the red carpet fashion, performances, and emotional acceptance speeches. This year’s race has been led by the film Sinners, which entered the night with the most nominations, making it one of the biggest storylines heading into the ceremony. For movie lovers and entertainment fans alike, the Oscars remain one of the most anticipated nights in entertainment as the industry’s biggest stars gather to see who will walk away with the iconic gold statue.

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