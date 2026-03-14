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White House Uses Lil Wayne’s “Fireman”

White House Uses Lil Wayne’s “Fireman” in Video of U.S. Missile Strikes

Published on March 14, 2026
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Hip-hop icon Lil Wayne has long been considered one of the most influential rappers ever, with music that continues to connect with fans, critics, and mainstream audiences alike. Recently, however, one of his songs unexpectedly surfaced in a very different setting — a social media post from the White House tied to current geopolitical tensions.

According to coverage shared by No Jumper on Instagram, the official The White House TikTok account posted footage showing the United States launching missile strikes against Iran during their ongoing conflict. The video used Wayne’s track Fireman as its soundtrack and carried the caption, “Coming in hot.”

The choice of music quickly drew attention online and sparked widespread debate. Some viewers criticized the post, arguing that pairing a rap anthem with footage of military action sends the wrong message and glorifies violence. Others, however, reacted more positively and supported the show of force.

As the clip circulated across social media, it ignited conversations about the intersection of pop culture, politics, and how government messaging is presented in the digital age.

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