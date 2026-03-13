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Jack Harlow Breaks Three-Year Drought With ‘Monica’

Jack Harlow Breaks Three-Year Drought With ‘Monica’ On His 28th Birthday

Jack Harlow is back with a new album titled Monica, arriving after a three-year gap since his last full-length project.

Published on March 13, 2026
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Jack Harlow is back with a new album titled Monica, arriving after a three-year gap since his last full-length project.

In 2023, the Louisville MC released Jackman, which many fans considered his most complete body of work. Fast-forward to March 13, Harlow’s 28th birthday, and the rapper has returned with another project, but this one takes a slightly different approach. 

Fans might’ve expected the usual formula, upbeat production with Harlow sliding over with some witty bars. Instead, the rapper taps into more of his R&B and soul bag on Monica, showing a different side of his sound.

During a recent interview, Harlow also gave credit to Drake for being an early influence while he was still finding his own identity as an artist. 

“I was in the school of Drake. As I’ve gotten older, I’ve become concerned with finding my voice and finding the way I want to move as an artist. I’m much more averse to mimicry or anything that feels derivative than I was in the past. I was so determined to achieve a certain thing or land in a certain place that spot I wanted to land in my head wasn’t as nuanced as it is now. Individuality is what appears to me more now.”

With this new chapter, Harlow seems focused on carving out a more original lane for himself creatively. The project clocks in at 10 tracks, and less than 24 hours after it’s release, fans are already gravitating toward records like “All Of My Friends” and “Say Hello.”

Early reactions suggest Harlow is in a different bag with this project. Check out the full reactions to Jack Harlow’s latest project, Monica, below.

You asked, he delivered

Some are gravitating to “Say Hello” as the best song

Was Jack Harlow in his J. Cole and Wale bag?

Some users online were disappointed in an all-R&B project from Jack Harlow

Is this a “successful risk” by Jack Harlow?

Jack Harlow Breaks Three-Year Drought With ‘Monica’ On His 28th Birthday was originally published on hiphopwired.com

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