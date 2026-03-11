Listen Live
DIVA'S DAILY DIRT: Rihanna Shooting, Rap Lyrics Death Penalty Case

Ivana Ortiz faces 14 criminal charges for allegedly shooting outside Rihanna’s LA home, while rappers push the Supreme Court to review a death penalty case using rap lyrics as evidence.

Published on March 11, 2026
The world is still reeling from a shocking incident outside Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s Los Angeles home, where a woman allegedly fired multiple rounds while the couple, their children, and Rihanna’s mother were inside.

Authorities have identified the suspect as Ivana Ortiz, who now faces 14 criminal charges, including one count of attempted murder, ten counts of assault with a semi-automatic firearm, and three counts of shooting at an inhabited dwelling. Investigators report that several bullets struck the property’s front gate and nearby areas. Thankfully, no one was physically injured. Ortiz remains in custody with bail set at $1.875 million and has been ordered to stay away from Rihanna and her family as the case proceeds.

In other news, several high-profile rappers, including Travis Scott, Young Thug, and Killer Mike, are calling on the U.S. Supreme Court to review a controversial Texas death penalty case. The case involves James Garfield Bart Knacks, who was sentenced to death in 2009 for killing two people during a robbery. Prosecutors introduced dozens of his handwritten rap lyrics during trial, which advocates argue unfairly portrayed him as dangerous. Legal briefs filed by the artists and scholars urge the Supreme Court to reconsider the case, though it has not yet announced a decision.

Meanwhile, fans of hip-hop legend Rick Ross have something to celebrate. To mark the 20th anniversary of his debut album Port of Miami, Ross is launching an orchestra-style tour, with the Miami kickoff in May and a stop in Washington, D.C., on August 15. The tour promises a unique mix of hip-hop and orchestral arrangements, giving fans a luxurious concert experience.

DIVA'S DAILY DIRT: Rihanna Shooting, Rap Lyrics Death Penalty Case was originally published on kysdc.com

