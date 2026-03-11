DPW Warns Of Slower Trash Pickup Across Baltimore Through March 14

Source: Catherine McQueen / Getty

Baltimore residents may experience slower trash collection and longer wait times at waste drop off locations as the city adjusts services during scheduled maintenance at a key facility, officials announced.

The Baltimore Department of Public Works is advising that service disruptions could occur from Wednesday, March 11 through Saturday, March 14. During this period, the city’s waste to energy facility, operated by Win Waste Innovations and typically responsible for processing Baltimore’s trash, will be temporarily closed for maintenance.

As a result, the Bureau of Solid Waste will redirect disposal operations to the Quarantine Road Landfill. Officials say the shift is expected to increase traffic and volume at the landfill and other waste sites across the city.

Residents may notice slower trash pickup on some routes as sanitation crews face longer wait times to unload collected waste. In addition, longer lines are anticipated at the Northwest Transfer Station, the Quarantine Road Landfill, and residential recycling centers. DPW also warns that roll off containers may be in limited supply at certain recycling drop off locations due to the higher demand.

City officials are encouraging residents to plan ahead and remain patient as crews work through the temporary adjustments. The department says the changes are necessary to ensure continued waste services while essential maintenance is completed at the primary processing facility.

Normal operations are expected to resume once maintenance concludes on March 14. In the meantime, DPW says it will continue monitoring conditions and providing updates as needed to minimize disruptions for Baltimore households.