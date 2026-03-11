Trey Hendrickson heading to Baltimore Ravens

Michael Reaves

Four-time Pro Bowl edge rusher Trey Hendrickson has agreed to a four-year contract worth $112 million with the Baltimore Ravens, according to a person familiar with the deal who spoke to The Associated Press on Wednesday.

The source requested anonymity because the agreement cannot become official until the start of the new league year at 4 p.m. EDT.

Baltimore had initially been pursuing a blockbuster trade for star edge rusher Maxx Crosby, but the deal fell through late Tuesday. Another person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press that Crosby did not pass his physical examination. The source also spoke on condition of anonymity because medical details are private.

As a result, the Ravens retained the two first-round draft picks they had planned to send to Las Vegas and quickly shifted their focus to the top pass rusher available on the market.